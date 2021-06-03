Realme sets 100M 5G youth target - Mobile World Live

Chinese handset maker Realme committed to bring affordable 5G smartphones to 100 million young consumers over the next three years, its latest step in a push to broaden availability of the next-generation devices.

In a Mobile World Live webinar on Making 5G Global: Accessibility for All held today (3 June), Realme’s VP and CEO for India and Europe Madhav Shah said the company would focus on making 5G mainstream by embracing consumer feedback and delivering innovations to help broaden the sector’s ecosystem.

The vendor’s youth plan builds on a strategy unveiled in April to advance adoption of the technology in global markets by expanding availability of affordable 5G devices.

In a statement, the vendor explained it had launched 14 5G devices in 21 markets so far, accounting for around 40 per cent of all of its products.

By 2022, it wants to increase the number of its 5G offerings to more than 20. This would make around 70 per cent of its global portfolio compatible with the technology.

The vendor pledged to “take the industry lead” in launching a 5G mobile phone at $100 in the next few years.

It also plans to establish more than ten pop-up stores globally to enable prospective buyers to trial the technology.

During the webinar, Counterpoint Research VP and co-founder Peter Richardson noted a rapid reduction in prices was a major driver of 5G smartphone shipments growth.