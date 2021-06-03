 Realme sets 100M 5G youth target - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Realme sets 100M 5G youth target

03 JUN 2021

Chinese handset maker Realme committed to bring affordable 5G smartphones to 100 million young consumers over the next three years, its latest step in a push to broaden availability of the next-generation devices.

In a Mobile World Live webinar on Making 5G Global: Accessibility for All held today (3 June), Realme’s VP and CEO for India and Europe Madhav Shah said the company would focus on making 5G mainstream by embracing consumer feedback and delivering innovations to help broaden the sector’s ecosystem.

The vendor’s youth plan builds on a strategy unveiled in April to advance adoption of the technology in global markets by expanding availability of affordable 5G devices.

In a statement, the vendor explained it had launched 14 5G devices in 21 markets so far, accounting for around 40 per cent of all of its products.

By 2022, it wants to increase the number of its 5G offerings to more than 20. This would make around 70 per cent of its global portfolio compatible with the technology.

The vendor pledged to “take the industry lead” in launching a 5G mobile phone at $100 in the next few years.

It also plans to establish more than ten pop-up stores globally to enable prospective buyers to trial the technology.

During the webinar, Counterpoint Research VP and co-founder Peter Richardson noted a rapid reduction in prices was a major driver of 5G smartphone shipments growth.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Australia smartphone shipments spurred by 5G models

Demand for 5G smartphones fuels US trade-ins

Huawei pushes device ecosystem with HarmonyOS 2.0

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association