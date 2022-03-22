Realme pitches latest device on charging power

Challenger manufacturer Realme unveiled the latest handsets in its higher-end GT Neo 3 series, which includes a model it claims as the world’s fastest-charging smartphone.

The company noted the higher-priced variant of the smartphone could add 50 per cent of battery charge in five minutes using its so-called UltraDart 150W technology.

Realme added the handset featured an independent charging chip able to disconnect the power if it detects the battery is being damaged.

Its fast charging version of the GT Neo 3 comes with a 4500mAh battery, whereas the one charging at its standard 80W has a slightly larger 5000mAh unit.

Realme is far from the only manufacturer to use speedy charging technology as a key selling point in recent models, with Honor, Xiaomi, and Realme’s sister brand Oppo among those heavily promoting developments in this area.

Specs

Outside of pushing its battery power, Realme noted all versions of the GT Neo 3 come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, 6.7-inch screen, and a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony main unit.

The devices will initially be available in China, with Realme noting markets in Europe would follow “soon” though without providing dates.

In China the fast charging version will retail at CNY2,699 ($423.94) at launch with the standard version at CNY1,999. It is taking orders for the handset from today (22 March) and plans to ship later this month.