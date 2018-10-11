Razer updates high-performance gaming phone

Gaming brand Razer announced the second generation of its Razer Phone smartphone, stating it aimed to redefine the definition of high-tier mobile gaming.

Specifically, the company said it “pulled out the stops to define flagship gaming on our terms” with Razer Phone 2.

The device offers up to 30 per cent more performance than its predecessor by using “the latest flagship components and thermal cooling solutions”. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip with Adreno 630 graphics processor, with performance enhanced by what Razer termed as its “vapor chamber cooling system”, enabling devices to remain cool while sustaining high frame rates.

It offers 8GB of RAM, alongside 64GB of onboard storage and microSD expansion slot.

The 5.7-inch display is also said to be the only one in the industry with both 120Hz screen refresh and 120Hz touch sampling: “what you see is what you touch”. The display is also 50 per cent brighter than in the first generation Razer Phone.

It features dual front-facing speakers located in the top and bottom bezels, which Razer said allows for “incredible” sound projection across any room, along with an ergonomic form factor for long gaming sessions. The 4000mAh battery is said to deliver ten hours of battery life at a 120Hz refresh rate, compared with ten hours at 90Hz for its predecessor.

The company said it worked with “the largest number of game publishers in the industry” to deliver high-quality games experiences, with Razer Phone 2 optimised for titles including PUBG Mobile, Runescape and others. It is also certified by Netflix for HDR video and Dolby 5.1 audio.

Razer also created an app called Cortex, which is available via Google’s Play Store and works with other devices, to enable users to organise games on devices, see recommended 120Hz titles and optimise settings.

Razer Phone 2 comes with a new dual camera set-up, with 12MP wide-angle lens with optical image stabilisation and 12MP telephoto lens with two-times zoom. The front features an 8MP camera which supports full HD streaming, “a boon for all live-streaming professionals”.

The device is IP67 dust and water resistant, and supports wireless charging or Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4+ via USB-C cable. The rear of the device features Razer’s triple-headed snake logo which glows in 16.8 million colours and can be used for notifications.