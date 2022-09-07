 Qualcomm targets entry-, mid-tier smartphones - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm targets entry-, mid-tier smartphones

07 SEP 2022

Qualcomm unveiled mobile platforms covering entry- and mid-tier smartphones which it claimed would bring flagship capabilities to a greater number of devices.

The mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 has a gaming focus, with 35 per cent faster graphics rendering and a 40 per cent bump in processing rates over the Snapdragon 695.

Qualcomm stated the platform is its first 6-series to provide computational HDR video capture, with its latest AI engine boosting performance by up to three-times over its predecessor.

The platform runs an X62 5G Modem-RF System which Qualcomm claimed offered peak download rates of 2.9Gb/s, while its FastConnect 6700 connectivity module is compatible with Wi-Fi 6E.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 integrates a triple ISP allowing for simultaneous gigapixel-level capture from three cameras.

The entry-level Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 features up to 15 per cent improved CPU and up to 10 per cent enhanced graphics improvement over the Snapdragon 480 5G.

It also includes a triple ISP and is capable of 108-megapixel image capture.

Qualcomm stated the first devices running the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 are due to launch in the current quarter, with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 units due in early 2023.

Motorola will be among the first to use the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 while Vivo sub-brand iQOO plans to use the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

