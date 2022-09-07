Qualcomm targets entry-, mid-tier smartphones

Qualcomm unveiled mobile platforms covering entry- and mid-tier smartphones which it claimed would bring flagship capabilities to a greater number of devices.

The mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 has a gaming focus, with 35 per cent faster graphics rendering and a 40 per cent bump in processing rates over the Snapdragon 695.

Qualcomm stated the platform is its first 6-series to provide computational HDR video capture, with its latest AI engine boosting performance by up to three-times over its predecessor.

The platform runs an X62 5G Modem-RF System which Qualcomm claimed offered peak download rates of 2.9Gb/s, while its FastConnect 6700 connectivity module is compatible with Wi-Fi 6E.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 integrates a triple ISP allowing for simultaneous gigapixel-level capture from three cameras.

The entry-level Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 features up to 15 per cent improved CPU and up to 10 per cent enhanced graphics improvement over the Snapdragon 480 5G.

It also includes a triple ISP and is capable of 108-megapixel image capture.

Qualcomm stated the first devices running the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 are due to launch in the current quarter, with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 units due in early 2023.

Motorola will be among the first to use the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 while Vivo sub-brand iQOO plans to use the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.