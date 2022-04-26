Poco pulls trigger on latest gaming-centric flagship

Xiaomi-affiliated smartphone brand Poco targeted mobile gamers with its new flagship, a device built with a range of specific features designed for the audience including a pair of pop-up trigger buttons.

The youth-oriented company revealed its latest flagship Poco F4 GT alongside other new additions to its range at an online event earlier today (26 April).

Poco F4 GT is being promoted on elements designed around the needs of mobile gamers including an octa-core processor for performance and heat management system it claims allows for “intense gaming sessions”.

It also features display enhancements; a greater range of vibrations than standard smartphones; and magnetic trigger buttons at the top of the device, which Poco claims can withstand 1.5 million presses and has been tested on more than 100 popular games.

Poco F4 GT uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, sports a 6.67-inch screen and 4700mAh battery capable of being charged in 17 minutes. It has a triple rear camera set-up with a 64MP main Sony unit. The front camera is 20MP.

The device is available in stealth black, knight silver and cyber yellow. It is priced between €499 and €599, depending on the memory options, with availability from 28 April. Prices will increase by €100 after the expiry of an early bird offer.

Poco also unveiled ear buds designed around the popular role playing game Genshin Impact and its debut smartwatch.

The Poco Buds Genshin Impact Edition feature various motifs from the game including notifications using the voice of one of the game’s main characters and a case sporting related visuals. It will be sold for €69.

Poco Watch is aimed at the fitness market, with a range of interchangeable faces and various health applications, priced €79.