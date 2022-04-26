 Poco pulls trigger on latest gaming-centric flagship - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Poco pulls trigger on latest gaming-centric flagship

26 APR 2022

Xiaomi-affiliated smartphone brand Poco targeted mobile gamers with its new flagship, a device built with a range of specific features designed for the audience including a pair of pop-up trigger buttons.

The youth-oriented company revealed its latest flagship Poco F4 GT alongside other new additions to its range at an online event earlier today (26 April).

Poco F4 GT is being promoted on elements designed around the needs of mobile gamers including an octa-core processor for performance and heat management system it claims allows for “intense gaming sessions”.

It also features display enhancements; a greater range of vibrations than standard smartphones; and magnetic trigger buttons at the top of the device, which Poco claims can withstand 1.5 million presses and has been tested on more than 100 popular games.

Poco F4 GT uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, sports a 6.67-inch screen and 4700mAh battery capable of being charged in 17 minutes. It has a triple rear camera set-up with a 64MP main Sony unit. The front camera is 20MP.

The device is available in stealth black, knight silver and cyber yellow. It is priced between €499 and €599, depending on the memory options, with availability from 28 April. Prices will increase by €100 after the expiry of an early bird offer.

Poco also unveiled ear buds designed around the popular role playing game Genshin Impact and its debut smartwatch.

The Poco Buds Genshin Impact Edition feature various motifs from the game including notifications using the voice of one of the game’s main characters and a case sporting related visuals. It will be sold for €69.

Poco Watch is aimed at the fitness market, with a range of interchangeable faces and various health applications, priced €79.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association