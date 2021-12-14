 Oppo unveils in-house chip, eyes smart glass play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Oppo unveils in-house chip, eyes smart glass play

14 DEC 2021

Handset manufacturer Oppo revealed an internally-developed imaging chip for upcoming devices and detailed a challenge for a slice of the smart eyewear market during the first day of an annual product event.

The two-day Oppo Inno Day 2021 showcases its upcoming products and new technologies. The first day centred on details of its MariSilicon X imaging NPU chip and forthcoming Oppo Air Glass eyewear.

Oppo noted development of the chip was due to hardware from third parties lacking the computing power to maximise the AI algorithms it wanted to use in processing images taken by its smartphones.

The company claims its design has best-in-class power efficiency, ultra-high dynamic range, enhanced RGBW Pro mode and real-time raw processing.

Air Glass
Joining attempts to push a resurgence of smart glasses as a consumer propositon, Oppo uncovered its upcoming product in the space.

Oppo Air Glass is set to launch in mainland China in Q1 2022 and takes the form of a single lens with an arm for behind the ear. It will be available with a custom full frame it slides on the top of.

The manufacturer’s director of XR technology Xu Yi (pictured) claimed the “light and nimble design” contained one of the smallest projectors ever made to deliver images onto the glass.

It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, has a touchbar on the arm to control apps, Bluetooth compatibility, speakers and dual microphones. It can also use a range of touchless controls including the opening of a notification with a nod or dismissal of one by shaking the head.

Xu claimed the device was “the future of extended reality” adding “we believe that it will become the third screen in our lives after the smartphone and smartwatch”.

Use cases suggested include viewing of messages, live translation, navigation and as a teleprompter for speeches. On release the device will be able to translate Chinese to English or Japanese, with South Korean the next language scheduled to be added. Pricing was not revealed.

On day two of the event tomorrow (15 December), Oppo will reveal its first foldable phone, the Oppo Find N.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm apunta al metaverso con una plataforma de realidad aumentada

Qualcomm preps for the metaverse with AR platform

China smartphone market dips in Q3
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association