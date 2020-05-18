 Oppo scores Vodafone device deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Oppo scores Vodafone device deal

18 MAY 2020

Vodafone Group penned an agreement to sell a range of Oppo smartphones across its European footprint, with a heavy focus on accelerating the operator’s 5G strategy.

In a statement, the operator said a number of the Chinese vendor’s 4G and 5G smartphones would be offered across multiple price points, including the Oppo Reno; A; and Find X series, from this month.

Vodafone emphasised Oppo’s next-generation credentials, noting the partnership would deliver “more choice and accelerate 5G adoption” in its markets.

In the first phase of the agreement, smartphones will be sold across Vodafone retail channels in Germany; the UK; Spain; Portugal; Romania; Turkey; and the Netherlands. Other regions will be added at later dates.

Vodafone expressed confidence in Oppo’s ability to deliver, noting most of its manufacturing facilities were back to normal operations after Covid-19 (coronavirus) shutdowns.

The operator group is eager to accelerate its 5G strategy: Netherlands unit VodafoneZiggo claimed to have launched next-generation services in late April, using Ericsson spectrum sharing technology to repurpose 4G frequencies.

Strategy Analytics ranked Oppo as the world’s fifth-largest smartphone vendor by shipments during Q1.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Huawei gains in hard-hit China smartphone market

India smartphone market braces for fall after strong Q1

Vodafone denies u-turn over India JV bailout

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association