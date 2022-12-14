 Oppo freshens up smart device play - Mobile World Live
Home

Oppo freshens up smart device play

14 DEC 2022

Oppo bolstered its smart devices line-up with fresh wearables and health monitoring equipment, which were unveiled alongside a Bluetooth audio chip targeting sound quality improvements.

The vendor stated the collection is part of a wider commitment to invest in smart entertainment, productivity, healthcare and learning.

Oppo’s Air Glass 2 wearable offers real-time translation services, GPS navigation and voice-to-text conversions to support users with hearing impairments, alongside essential features such as phone calls.

The vendor claimed a lightweight “robust design”, with Air Glass 2 tipping the scales at 38 grams.

Oppo’s OHealth H1 expands its range of smart healthcare products, employing algorithms and data-monitoring functions to measure “blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep tracking”.

It weighs 95 grams and a circular design Oppo stated offered ergonomic benefits.

Oppo’s MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC is the second in its own line of chips: it targets improvements in digital sound quality for wireless earbuds and headphones.

The company said the new devices will “open up new possibilities in smart connected experiences”, though did not provide details of commercial launch dates.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

