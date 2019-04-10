 Oppo debuts 10x zoom smartphone - Mobile World Live
Home

Oppo debuts 10x zoom smartphone

10 APR 2019

Oppo officially unveiled its Reno smartphone line, which debuts the company’s 10x optical zoom imaging technology and features a pop-up selfie camera to obviate a screen notch.

Positioning Reno as a new series, the company unveiled two devices at an event in China: the 10x Zoom Edition, which features the advanced imaging technology; and Standard Edition, offering a simpler camera set-up and slightly more modest specs.

Additionally, Oppo previewed a 5G Reno smartphone: it was also shown at a separate Swisscom event held today (10 April), which placed availability in May for CHF999 ($998) price tag. This also features the 10x zoom.

While pop-up cameras are not a new development, Reno has a “wedge”-design which conceals the 16MP selfie camera, a front “soft light” and flash for the rear camera. Reports state the company said the motorised part will last for five years (at up to 100 openings per day) and includes fall detection to close and protect in case of a drop.

The lack of a front facing camera notch or cutout means Oppo achieved a 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Features
Reno 10x Zoom Edition sports 48MP main, 13MP zoom and 8MP wide angle cameras, offering focal lengths from 16mm to 160mm. It features a 6.6-inch full HD screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip.

Reno Standard Edition comes with a 48MP camera without optical stabilisation, paired with a 5MP depth camera; a 6.4-inch screen; and Snapdragon 710 processor.

Engadget wrote Reno Standard Edition pricing starts at CNY2,999 ($446) with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, climbing to CNY3,599 for an 8GB/256GB version.

Reno 10x Zoom Edition starts at CNY3,999 and climbs to CNY4,799 for the same RAM/storage options.

Reno Standard Edition will be available in China next week, with Reno 10x Zoom Edition following in May 2019. Wider international rollouts are also expected.

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live's channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist

