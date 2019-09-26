 OnePlus updates flagship range with 7T - Mobile World Live
OnePlus updates flagship range with 7T

26 SEP 2019

Chinese smartphone vendor OnePlus unveiled its latest flagship, the 7T, which features the vendor’s first triple lens camera array and is reportedly the first smartphone running the latest version of Android.

Pete Lau, OnePlus co-founder and CEO, claimed the smartphone offers “industry-leading technology”. The camera set-up comprises 48MP wide-, 12MP telephoto and 16MP ultra-wide lenses, which the vendor stated deliver high quality snaps even in low-light conditions, and detailed shots of objects as close at 2.5cm.

It sports the same 90Hz AMOLED display debuted in the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro launched earlier this year, which runs at up to 90fps. The display runs HDR10+ for deeper colour contrast, and can reach a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits, which apparently makes it easier to view content in direct sunlight.

Powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, the smartphone offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. OnePlus said it can handle the most power-demanding apps, sporting a 3800mAh battery, while a new charging technology dubbed Warp Charge 30T is said to deliver a full charge in an hour without excessive heat build up.

Sound is delivered by a pair of stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus will reveal pricing and availability for Europe at a launch event on 10 October, but in the US it is priced $599.

A more powerful OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to launch later this year.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

