OnePlus cosies up with Oppo - Mobile World Live

Home

OnePlus cosies up with Oppo

16 JUN 2021

Chinese smartphone brands Oppo and OnePlus announced plans to work more closely together in the future, seeking to free up resources and improve their respective product sets.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in blog post the company was at a turning point and it had decided to further integrate its organisation with Oppo: both are owned by Chinese electronics conglomerate BKK Electronics and Lau took over product strategy for each in 2020.

Since taking on the joint role, Lau said the brands had integrated a number of teams to streamline operations and capitalise on shared resources. After seeing “positive impact” from those changes, a decision was made to bring the two closer together.

“With this deeper integration with Oppo, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products.”

Lau added the move would allow the companies’ to be more efficient and bring faster, more stable software updates for OnePlus users.

Details on what exactly would happen as a result of the deeper integration were sparse and it is unlikely customers of both will see any immediate changes.

Lau added the OnePlus brand would continue to operate independently, launching separate products, holding events and engaging directly with customers.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

