Motorola builds 5G into latest flagship - Mobile World Live

Lenovo broadened its Motorola-branded smartphone portfolio with a new premium range, its first bearing the moniker to feature native 5G compatibility rather than offer access through a Mod attachment.

The vendor showcased the Motorola edge and edge+ in a virtual launch event.

Motorola edge+ runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor; with a 6.7-inch, near 90-degree endless edge display offering HDR10+ compatibility and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

A main 108MP camera is paired with 16MP ultra-wide-angle and macro lenses, with a 25MP module on the front.

Motorola claimed the 5000mAh battery is “the largest of any 5G phone on the market”: 18W wired and 15W wireless charging are available.

In a statement, the company added the device sports 12GB of Micron DDR5 memory, claiming a 30 per cent hike in maximum bandwidth and power consumption benefits. The 5G antenna covers mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies, and the device offers Wi-Fi 6 compatiblity.

For the US market, the company highlighted an exclusive deal with Verizon for the model, priced $999.00 with operator-specific promotions available. It also agreed deals with Etisalat and du covering the UAE; and STC in Saudi Arabia, with no pricing details given to these.

Availability in the latter two markets along with countries in Europe is scheduled from next month, with India and select Latin American markets to get the model “in the coming months”.

Motorola edge

Billed as a “more affordable” entry to the 5G sector, the edge offers the same display as the flagship model, but the Snapdragon 765 processor excludes mmWave from the 5G mix.

It features a 4500mAh battery and a quad-camera array comprising 64MP main; 16MP ultra-wide; and 8MP telephoto and macro lenses.

The model is destined for sale first in Italy from next month, priced €699, and in other European markets “in the following weeks”. Availability in Latin America and Asia Pacific is scheduled for the coming months, with a US launch due later in the year.