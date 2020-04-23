 Motorola builds 5G into latest flagship - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Motorola builds 5G into latest flagship

23 APR 2020

Lenovo broadened its Motorola-branded smartphone portfolio with a new premium range, its first bearing the moniker to feature native 5G compatibility rather than offer access through a Mod attachment.

The vendor showcased the Motorola edge and edge+ in a virtual launch event.

Motorola edge+ runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor; with a 6.7-inch, near 90-degree endless edge display offering HDR10+ compatibility and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

A main 108MP camera is paired with 16MP ultra-wide-angle and macro lenses, with a 25MP module on the front.

Motorola claimed the 5000mAh battery is “the largest of any 5G phone on the market”: 18W wired and 15W wireless charging are available.

In a statement, the company added the device sports 12GB of Micron DDR5 memory, claiming a 30 per cent hike in maximum bandwidth and power consumption benefits. The 5G antenna covers mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies, and the device offers Wi-Fi 6 compatiblity.

For the US market, the company highlighted an exclusive deal with Verizon for the model, priced $999.00 with operator-specific promotions available. It also agreed deals with Etisalat and du covering the UAE; and STC in Saudi Arabia, with no pricing details given to these.

Availability in the latter two markets along with countries in Europe is scheduled from next month, with India and select Latin American markets to get the model “in the coming months”.

Motorola edge
Billed as a “more affordable” entry to the 5G sector, the edge offers the same display as the flagship model, but the Snapdragon 765 processor excludes mmWave from the 5G mix.

It features a 4500mAh battery and a quad-camera array comprising 64MP main; 16MP ultra-wide; and 8MP telephoto and macro lenses.

The model is destined for sale first in Italy from next month, priced €699, and in other European markets “in the following weeks”. Availability in Latin America and Asia Pacific is scheduled for the coming months, with a US launch due later in the year.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Switzerland plans 5G emissions monitoring

DT, Vodafone pitch for Germany 5G supremacy

Finland prepares latest 5G auction

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association