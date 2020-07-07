 Microsoft EVP Johnson to lead Magic Leap - Mobile World Live
Home

Microsoft EVP Johnson to lead Magic Leap

07 JUL 2020

Mixed reality (MR) headset maker Magic Leap appointed Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson as CEO, part of a move to reposition its focus to the enterprise market.

In a statement, the company said Johnson will take on the role on 1 August, tasked with accelerating its growth and bringing transformative business products to market. A note on her biography on Microsoft’s site noted today (7 July) is her last day with the company, where she served as EVP of business development for more than five years.

Commenting on her new role, Johnson said she looked forward to “building enduring relationships that connect Magic Leap’s game-changing technology and pipeline to the wide-ranging digital needs of enterprises”.

She explained the company had the potential “to shape the future of XR and computing”.

The move comes nearly two months after Magic Leap’s founder Rony Abovitz announced he was stepping down to make way for a new chief to aid its transition from the consumer to enterprise sector.

Earlier this year, the company made wide ranging job cuts following the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and reportedly explored a potential sale of the business.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

