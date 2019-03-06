 Meizu holeless phone campaign falls flat - Mobile World Live
Home

Meizu holeless phone campaign falls flat

06 MAR 2019

A crowdfunding campaign by Meizu for its Zero holeless phone failed to reach its target, with the manufacturer apparently claiming it was primarily a marketing effort in the first place.

The Chinese company started touting Zero earlier this year, with the device using wireless data charging and transmission, eSIM and virtual buttons to deliver a body without any ports or holes in the body. It was not alone, with rival Vivo also showcasing something similar, although it described its device as a concept.

In February, Meizu launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $100,000 to bring the device to market. It closed with just $46,000 raised, which means it will get none of the cash having failed to reach its target.

On Meizu’s Chinese support forums, a poster who is reported to be CEO Jack Wong said the crowdfunding campaign had been “carried out by the marketing department”, and that it “never intended to mass-produce this project”.

He did not clarify what would have happened if Meizu had actually hit the $100,000 goal.

South China Morning Post, which used a prototype, stated Meizu had manufactured a dozen units as part of its development work. And its finding was that, in many cases, the innovations are “simply unpolished and need improving before being practical”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

