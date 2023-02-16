 MediaTek launches first Dimensity 7000 processor - Mobile World Live
Home

MediaTek launches first Dimensity 7000 processor

16 FEB 2023

MediaTek expanded its 5G chipset range with the introduction of the first processor in its new Dimensity 7000 series, which it tipped to feature in smartphones launched in the current quarter.

The Dimensity 7200 is built using TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process, which MediaTek also uses for its high-end Dimensity 9200 processor.

Dimensity 7200 sports two Arm Cortex-A715 cores delivering operating speeds of up to 2.8GHz, an Arm Mali G610 GPU, and imaging capabilities offering capacity for cameras of up to 200MP and 4K HDR video capture.

CH Chen, deputy GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, stated the Dimensity 7000 series is designed for “mobile gamers and photography enthusiasts who are looking for an affordable way to squeeze the most battery life out of their phones without skimping on performance”.

MediaTek added the mid-range processor includes cutting-edge AI imaging features and powerful gaming optimisations.

AI is also used for power and performance optimisation.

The chip is compatible with two-carrier aggregation and dual 5G SIMs. It also has a 3GPP Release-16 standard sub-6GHz 5G modem, capable of delivering downlink data rates of 4.7Gb/s.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

