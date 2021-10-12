 Magic Leap readies lighter wearable - Mobile World Live
Home

Magic Leap readies lighter wearable

12 OCT 2021

Mixed reality (MR) headset maker Magic Leap unveiled plans to bring a second generation of its product to the market in 2022 which CEO Peggy Johnson claimed will be the lightest of its kind so far.

In a blog to mark her first year of helming the company, Johnson explained the Magic Leap 2 device was designed to meet demands from enterprises looking for a product which can be worn throughout the day.

Johnson explained Magic Leap 2 will be “the industry’s smallest and lightest device built for enterprise adoption” and will sport “leading optics” alongside “the largest field of view in the industry” and “dimming”, claimed as a first-of-its-kind innovation allowing the headset to be used in brightly lit environments.

The product is part of an early access programme with participation of “dozens of partners and customers” in industries spanning technology, healthcare, manufacturing and defence.

In a separate announcement, Magic Leap unveiled it raised $500 million which will be used for the rollout of the device and delivering AR offerings aimed at business transformation boost for enterprises.

MagicLeap stated the injection soared its valuation to roughly $2 billion.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

