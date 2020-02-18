 LG updates value smartphone line - Mobile World Live
Home

LG updates value smartphone line

18 FEB 2020

LG Electronics refreshed its affordable K series with three new models featuring high-quality camera set-ups, as it looks to the budget sector to jump-start its ailing mobile phone business.

In a statement, Chang Ma, SVP of the mobile division’s product strategy group, said the K series will be “the most competitive smartphones” in the budget category “offering features consumers really appreciate”

Common features include a durability rating of MIL-STD 810G; rear-mounted fingerprint sensors; AI camera integration; 4000mAh batteries; 6.5-inch displays; USB Type-C connections; and microSD expansion up to 2TB.

Top of the line is the K61 (pictured), which LG Electronics said offers its highest-ever resolution camera lens at 48MP as part of a rear-mounted quad-camera arrangement also featuring 8MP super-wide, 2MP macro and 5MP depth modules.

Selfies are handled by a punch-hole 16MP camera.

It sports a full HD+, 19.5:9-ratio display, and runs a 2.3GHz octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB memory.

K51S and K41S
The K51S offers the same display and processor specifications, 3GB RAM and 64GB memory.

The display offers a 20:9 ratio, with a 13MP punch-hole selfie camera and a rear set-up comprising 32MP, 5MP super-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth lenses.

In the K41S is a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB memory. The camera runs 13MP, 5MP super-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth.

The new smartphone line will be available Q2 in the Americas followed by some markets in Europe and Asia. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, though previous unlocked models retailed for between $110 and $150.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

