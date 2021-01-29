 LG mobile losses continue as sword hangs over future - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

LG mobile losses continue as sword hangs over future

29 JAN 2021

LG Electronics reported another huge loss in its troubled mobile division in Q4 2020, citing sluggish premium handset sales and confirming it was closely reviewing its future in the smartphone segment.

The electronics giant’s Mobile Communications unit booked a loss of KRW248.5 billion ($222.9 million), which was actually an improvement on Q4 2019 when it lost KRW332 billion. Revenue was KRW1.4 trillion, up almost 5 per cent year-on-year.

In its earnings statement, the company said the unit suffered from a shortage of 4G chips and “sluggish” sales of premium handsets.

Looking ahead it noted although global demand for smartphones was expected to increase during 2021, partly driven by 5G, “competition is expected to be intensified”.

LG Electronics went on to confirm reports from South Korean media earlier this month stating a review was underway into the future of its mobile division, with speculation it may quit the market altogether.

The company noted it would “closely review the direction of the business by objectively considering our current and future competitiveness and share our business direction once it is determined”.

Mobile Communications was its only segment to incur large losses, though its Vehicle Solutions unit was also in the red, with a loss of KRW2 billion on revenue of KRW1.9 trillion.

As a whole, LG Electronics made a net profit of KRW262.3 billion compared with a KRW850 billion loss in Q4 2019.

Following the company’s Q4 results call earlier today (29 January), Nikkei Asian Review reported LG Electronics planned to use some of the technology developed by its mobile division in its home appliances and electric vehicle innovations even if it quits the smartphone market.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Comcast bolsters Verizon MVNO deal, readies own kit

Ericsson warns on China reprisal risk from Huawei ban

Telia reveals revamp to boost infrastructure assets

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association