Lenovo unleashes first 5G laptop - Mobile World Live

Lenovo inked strategic distribution deals with leading global operators, as it staked a claim to launching the world’s first 5G laptop.

Verizon will be the first to offer the Yoga 5G (branded Flex 5G in the US) from 18 June: the device is priced $1,399.99 with unlimited 5G connectivity and 4G fallback offered as a $30 per month add-on to existing customers, or as a $90 per month standalone tariff.

EE in the UK, Sunrise in Switzerland and China Mobile will also offer the device later this year, with pricing and tariff details to be announced.

Announcing the deals, Johnson Jia, SVP and GM of the consumer business segment in Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group, said the company believes 5G “can ultimately disrupt the PC industry for the better”.

The launch comes more than a year after Lenovo previewed the 2-in-1 laptop, and six months after its official unveiling at CES2020.

It runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx platform; boasts a 14-inch full HD touch display; up to 24-hours battery life; and compatibility with mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies, delivering data rates of up to 4Gb/s.