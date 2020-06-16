 Lenovo unleashes first 5G laptop - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Lenovo unleashes first 5G laptop

16 JUN 2020

Lenovo inked strategic distribution deals with leading global operators, as it staked a claim to launching the world’s first 5G laptop.

Verizon will be the first to offer the Yoga 5G (branded Flex 5G in the US) from 18 June: the device is priced $1,399.99 with unlimited 5G connectivity and 4G fallback offered as a $30 per month add-on to existing customers, or as a $90 per month standalone tariff.

EE in the UK, Sunrise in Switzerland and China Mobile will also offer the device later this year, with pricing and tariff details to be announced.

Announcing the deals, Johnson Jia, SVP and GM of the consumer business segment in Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group, said the company believes 5G “can ultimately disrupt the PC industry for the better”.

The launch comes more than a year after Lenovo previewed the 2-in-1 laptop, and six months after its official unveiling at CES2020.

It runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx platform; boasts a 14-inch full HD touch display; up to 24-hours battery life; and compatibility with mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies, delivering data rates of up to 4Gb/s.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Ericsson hikes 5G forecast on China demand

US greenlights Huawei 5G standards work

Nokia adds Broadcom to 5G chip supply list

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association