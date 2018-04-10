English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

iPhone 8 specials continue Apple backing for Red

10 APR 2018

Apple announced (Product)Red special editions of its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones, with a portion of the proceeds set to go to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants focused on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to babies.

The company said since partnering with Red in 2006, it has donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund, being the organisation’s largest corporate donor.

Deborah Dugan, CEO of Red, said: “The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years equates to more than 800 million days of life saving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies.”

While Apple has not announced a (Product)Red version of its iPhone X, a leather case for the smartphone is available which supports the project.

The (Product)Red iPhone 8 line features a red body with black face. Versions of the iPhone 7 released in 2017 had red body with white face.

Availability is slated for Friday 13 April in initial markets, which are Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, UK and US. Other countries will follow later in April and into May.

Available in 64GB and 256GB models, pricing starts at £699. The leather iPhone X wallet costs £99.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Apple trabaja en iPhones que se manejen sin tocarlos

South Korea mulls Apple fine for unfair iPhone policies

Apple explores gesture controls for iPhone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association