iPhone 8 specials continue Apple backing for Red

Apple announced (Product)Red special editions of its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones, with a portion of the proceeds set to go to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants focused on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to babies.

The company said since partnering with Red in 2006, it has donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund, being the organisation’s largest corporate donor.

Deborah Dugan, CEO of Red, said: “The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years equates to more than 800 million days of life saving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies.”

While Apple has not announced a (Product)Red version of its iPhone X, a leather case for the smartphone is available which supports the project.

The (Product)Red iPhone 8 line features a red body with black face. Versions of the iPhone 7 released in 2017 had red body with white face.

Availability is slated for Friday 13 April in initial markets, which are Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, UK and US. Other countries will follow later in April and into May.

Available in 64GB and 256GB models, pricing starts at £699. The leather iPhone X wallet costs £99.