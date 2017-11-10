English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

iPhone 8 line lags despite Plus model feat

10 NOV 2017

The iPhone 8 Plus became the first Plus model to out-ship its smaller sibling in a single quarter, but overall, the new 8 line overall failed to outperform last year’s predecessor.

According to Canalys, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus shipped a total of 11.8 million units in Q3, out of Apple’s 46.7 million shipments in total, but fell “well short” of the iPhone 7 line’s performance, which shipped 14 million units in total in the same quarter year prior.

In fact, the iPhone 7 was actually the best shipping smartphone in Q3 2017, with a total of 13 million units shipped, followed up by the iPhone 6s (7.9 million units shipped) in a distant second.

In total, worldwide shipments hit 375.9 million in Q3, up 5.9 per cent year on year, with Samsung’s Galaxy J2 in third spot, shipping 7.8 million units, while Oppo took fourth and fifth place with its A57 and R11 devices respectively.

Making up the total 11.8 million shipments for the 8 line, Apple shipped a total of 5.4 million iPhone 8 units, and 6.3 million units of the larger iPhone 8 Plus.

Portfolio play
Ben Stanton, analyst at Canalys, said the iPhone 7 shipped strongly after its price cut in September, while shipments of its older devices also saw an uptick.

“Apple grew in Q3, but it was these older, cheaper models that propped up total iPhone shipments,” he said.

Stanton added that the success of its older devices in Q3 indicated that Apple was making a “portfolio play”, after the iPhone X also launched this month.

“Apple now has five tiers of iPhone and delivers iOS at more bands than ever before,” he said. “This is a new strategy for Apple. It is aggressively defending its market share, but it will not compromise its rigid margin structure to do so.”

Apple grew its total share by 2.6 per cent in the quarter, giving it a 12.4 per cent share in total.

However, the company still lags heavily behind Samsung, which had an 8.2 per cent growth, shipping 82.8 million units overall.

This was mainly down to growth in its J-Series, which did well in India and the Middle East.

The new Note 8 also shipped a solid 4.4 million units, which “dispelled any remaining negative sentiment around the Note series”, added Canalys’ study.

Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi made up the top five smartphone vendors for the quarter.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Apple facing dual camera lawsuit

Tablet market sees unspectacular Q3

iPhone X inaugural weekend adoption mixed
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association