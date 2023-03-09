 IDC reveals drop in AR, VR wearables - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

IDC reveals drop in AR, VR wearables

09 MAR 2023

IDC reported global shipments of AR and VR headsets dropped 20.9 per cent year-on-year in 2022, citing continued economic headwinds and an overall lack of device options as factors.

The company placed shipments at 8.8 million units, with Meta Platforms’ devices dominating on an 80 per cent share.

IDC placed ByteDance’s Pico model in second place on a 10 per cent share, with the top-five rounded out by DPVR, HTC Vive and iQIYI, respectively.

Ironically, IDC noted the success of the Meta Quest 2 device in 2021 contributed to the unflattering annual comparison.

The research company also noted consumers had more disposable income in 2021, and highlighted an overall lack of vendors in the AR and VR space as factors in the decline.

IDC noted Nreal as a stand-out performer, with shipments of close to 100,000 AR units giving it the top spot in that sector alone, and sixth in the broader comparison.

Research manager Jitesh Ubrani explained Nreal had slowly grown its presence “by appealing to mobile gamers”, while Meta Platforms “and ByteDance duke it out in the VR segment”.

Ubrani added Meta Platforms had built “a moat” using “various first- and third-party content”, but noted this was an area offering rivals including “Sony and potentially Apple” an opportunity to “provide meaningful competition”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Trade-in programmes drive used smartphone gains

Los programas de canje impulsan los smartphones de segunda mano

Smartphone shipments remain sluggish
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association