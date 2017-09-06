English
Huawei trumps Apple as number 2 smartphone vendor

06 SEP 2017

Huawei displaced Apple to become the second biggest global smartphone vendor, although this reversal may prove to be short-lived.

According to Counterpoint Research, Huawei pipped Apple in June and July, with August also looking strong. However, the success comes at a time when iPhone sales are at a seasonal low, ahead of the introduction of the new version – expected to be unveiled at an Apple event scheduled for 12 September.

Depending on availability of the new iPhone, it will be interesting to see if Huawei can take number-two spot for a full calendar quarter (July-September).

Peter Richardson, research director at Counterpoint, said: “While this streak could be temporary considering the annual iPhone refresh is just around the corner, it nevertheless underscores the rate at which Huawei has been growing. However, a weak presence in the South Asian, Indian and North American markets limits Huawei’s potential in the near- to mid-term to take a sustainable second place position behind Samsung.”

“Huawei is over-dependent on its home market China where it enjoys the leadership position and operator-centric markets in Europe, Latin America and Middle East,” he continued.

Interestingly, the company also said Huawei achieved its success despite the fact it had no single model in the top-ten.

“This is due to a multiple SKU portfolio that currently lacks a true hero device. While having a diverse portfolio allows Huawei to fight on multiple fronts, it does little to build overall brand recognition; something Huawei badly needs if it is continue to gain share,” said senior analyst Pavel Naiya.

The analyst suggested the Chinese player “likely needs to further streamline its product range”, in order to focus more resources on fewer products.

Samsung remains number one in the smartphone market, and had four devices – Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy J7 Prime and Galaxy A5 2017 – in the model top-ten.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

