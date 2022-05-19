Huawei shows-off latest foldable

Huawei pulled the trigger on the global unveiling of its latest foldable, the Mate Xs 2 which first launched in home market China in April, alongside additions to its international roster of wearables.

At a launch event, Huawei said the Mate Xs 2 is set to launch in European markets in June, priced €1,999, before coming to other countries.

The Mate Xs 2 follows the Mate X2 and the original Mate Xs, which Huawei brought out in February 2020.

It sports a 7.8-inch OLED screen with 2480×2200 pixels. The folded cover display is also OLED, at 6.5-inches and has a 1176×2480 resolution.

The main camera features a 50MP module, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide option and an 8MP set up with three-time optical zoom.

Other notable features include its weight, at 255 grams, which is less than the most recent Mate X2 at 295 grams.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 4G chipset and a solitary storage option at 512GB and 8GB RAM. The device runs Huawei’s Harmony OS platform and has a 4600mAh battery offering 66W fast charging.

Foldable phone aside, the company also took the wraps off the Huawei GT3 Pro smartwatch for the global market, the Huawei Watch Fit 2, the Huawei Watch D, the Huawei Band 7 fitness tracker and its version of motion trackers the Huawei S-Tag.