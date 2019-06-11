 Huawei details device domination delay - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei details device domination delay

11 JUN 2019

A senior executive in Huawei’s consumer unit acknowledged the company’s ongoing woes will impact its goal of becoming the world’s biggest smartphone maker.

In a keynote speech at CES Asia 2019, Shao Yang, chief strategy officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said the company had been on track to overtake Samsung as the global number one in the fourth quarter of this year. Reuters reported the executive said it now believes “this process may take longer”.

As recently as April, Huawei’s consumer business chief Richard Yu suggested it would become the biggest smartphone vendor this year.

While most of the scrutiny Huawei is under centres on its infrastructure unit, the devices business was recently dragged into the issue following the imposition of export restrictions on US technology, impacting its relationship with companies including Google (Android), Qualcomm and Arm.

Huawei pledged support for its existing device users, but it is far from clear how its relationship with Google in particular will evolve, which could dampen demand from consumers along with operators stocking Huawei smartphones in their range. It is an issue impacting all of the company’s device activities outside of China.

Recent reports suggest the company is already adjusting its production activities.

Prior to the disruption, Huawei had been outperforming the market, as Samsung’s shipment figures came under pressure.

While it is too early to tell what impact this had on its rivals, Samsung is well positioned in term of capacity, channel and brand to capitalise on its Chinese rival’s woes.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

US budget chief seeks stay of Huawei spending block

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Google fights for Huawei approval; Facebook backs off
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association