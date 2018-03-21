English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

HTC updates mid-range smartphone portfolio

21 MAR 2018

HTC announced two new phones in its mid-tier Desire line, although it is yet to release pricing or availability details.

Desire 12 is the lower-spec of the two. It features a 5.5-inch HD (1440×720 pixel) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 13MP main and 5MP front cameras. Two versions will be available: with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage; or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, both with microSD slot. It is powered by a quadcore MediaTek processor.

The Desire 12+ (pictured) offers a 6-inch HD (1440×720 pixel) screen, again with 18:9 aspect ratio, but gains a 13MP+2MP dual main and 8MP front cameras. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with microSD slot. It is powered by an octacore Qualcomm processor. It also gains a fingerprint sensor.

While Desire 12+ is confirmed as running Android 8.0 with HTC’s Sense interface, the platform for Desire 12 is “Android with HTC Sense”.

The company said the design is a “tribute to our liquid surface heritage but with a new streamlined look”. While it also did not confirm colours, marketing imagery shows black, lilac and gold versions.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

HTC confirms Vive Pro pricing

Keynote 3 – Cher Wang, HTC

Delivering on the promise of VR
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association