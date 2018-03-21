HTC updates mid-range smartphone portfolio

HTC announced two new phones in its mid-tier Desire line, although it is yet to release pricing or availability details.

Desire 12 is the lower-spec of the two. It features a 5.5-inch HD (1440×720 pixel) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 13MP main and 5MP front cameras. Two versions will be available: with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage; or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, both with microSD slot. It is powered by a quadcore MediaTek processor.

The Desire 12+ (pictured) offers a 6-inch HD (1440×720 pixel) screen, again with 18:9 aspect ratio, but gains a 13MP+2MP dual main and 8MP front cameras. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with microSD slot. It is powered by an octacore Qualcomm processor. It also gains a fingerprint sensor.

While Desire 12+ is confirmed as running Android 8.0 with HTC’s Sense interface, the platform for Desire 12 is “Android with HTC Sense”.

The company said the design is a “tribute to our liquid surface heritage but with a new streamlined look”. While it also did not confirm colours, marketing imagery shows black, lilac and gold versions.