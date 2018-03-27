English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

HTC sees positive in whopping Q4 loss

27 MAR 2018

HTC attempted to put a positive spin on its position as it reported a big increase in its loss during Q4, arguing it is set up for “another strong year of innovation at the forefront of its markets”.

The company recorded a loss for the period to 31 December 2017 of TWD9.8 billion ($337 million), compared with TWD3.1 billion in the prior-year period. Revenue of TWD15.7 billion was down from TWD22.2 billion. According to reports, this is the biggest ever loss for the company.

It also said its cash pile of TWD18.4 billion was down from TWD35.8 billion in twelve months, although it is yet to recognise income from the sale of assets to Google.

HTC said the loss was attributable to a number of factors, including “market competition, product mix, pricing and recognised inventory write-downs”. Gains from the Google deal will be recognised in the first quarter of 2018, “enabling greater investment in emerging technologies, which will be vital across all of our businesses and present significant long-term growth opportunities”.

Apparently, the company undertook “a strategic review of the business to optimise teams and processes”, bringing its regions under common leadership for “greater coordination of the smartphone and virtual reality business” and “enabling greater leverage of our extensive expertise across the group”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Tencent to up investment in video, AI

HTC updates mid-range smartphone portfolio

HTC confirms Vive Pro pricing
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association