 HTC pushes latest device as gateway to metaverse - Mobile World Live
Home

HTC pushes latest device as gateway to metaverse

28 JUN 2022

HTC pressed-on with attempts to gain traction for its metaverse play, unveiling a mid-range smartphone designed to be used alongside VR glasses as an entry point to immersive experiences hosted in its virtual world.

The new HTC Desire 22 Pro handset provides all the standard mid-tier smartphone experiences, but includes various apps and modifications targeted at users of its VR headset Vive Flow.

These two in tandem, it added, would allow users to enjoy immersive content and access its strand of the metaverse, Viverse.

Features built into the smartphone include screen mirroring between the device and connected headset allowing content from apps such as Netflix to be shown through the glasses. It also provides reverse charging between the two and contains various Viverse-related apps.

HTC noted the handset’s built-in software included the ability to: “buy digital assets like NFTs on the market, and create your own virtual space in a new world.” It also includes a cryptowallet functionality.

In terms of specs HTC Desire 22 Pro includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 4,520mAh battery and 128GB storage. Its screen is 6.6-inches with a 64MP main camera as part of a triple rear camera set-up. Its front camera is 32MP.

The device will be available in various global markets from the start of August, with a price around £399 depending on the country.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

