HTC establishes dedicated enterprise XR unit - Mobile World Live

Home

HTC establishes dedicated enterprise XR unit

02 JUL 2019

HTC outlined details of a new business unit, Vive Enterprise Solutions, which will focus on providing extended reality (XR) solutions for businesses.

In a statement, the company said it will use the new business unit to integrate hardware, software and services for professional purposes, which will be XR based.

HTC explained its experience in VR would help its ambitions for the unit, after it spent more than four years collaborating with small, medium and large companies to build the future of enterprise XR.

Its solutions will address four key areas where enterprises are investing today: training and simulation, design and visualisation; virtual collaboration and location-based entertainment and attractions. The company said it recognised hardware alone was not enough to keep up with enterprise demands.

Daniel O’Brien, who will head up the new unit, added enterprise VR was rapidly becoming the “killer app” in the industry, and it was providing solutions for small and large commercial creators to be successful and solve business needs.

“We’re in a unique position to offer enterprises a comprehensive business solution in part due to our own hardware innovation and collaborative industry relationships,” he said.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

