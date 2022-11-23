Honor tricks out latest flagship foldable

Chinese handset brand Honor upgraded its domestic line-up with the launch of a new flagship foldable and the Honor 80 series, touting improved designs and camera upgrades to boost user experience.

Honor branded its Magic VS flagship as the industry’s lightest foldable smartphone to-date, hailing a 21:9 aspect and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio as setting the model apart from rival devices, which it claimed provide only narrow screens.

When unfolded, the flagship’s 6.45-inch display stretches to 7.9-inches, offering a tablet-like presentation.

The Huawei competitor and former subsidiary stated the Honor Magic VS was designed for “an immersive entertainment experience”, equipped with improved graphics and a display refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Additionally, it presents enhanced photography capabilities with a triple camera system and an AI-powered image processing feature.

The Honor 80 series is comprised of a standard and a pro model, aimed at customers looking for advanced camera features including high-quality modules and shooting modes for various lighting conditions.

It is an upgraded line up to the Honor 70 series launched earlier this year.

Like the flagship, the series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The flagship Honor Magic Vs is available for CNY7,499 ($1,047), while the Honor 80 line up is priced at CNY2,699 ($377).