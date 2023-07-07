 Honor takes latest device global - Mobile World Live
Home

Honor takes latest device global

07 JUL 2023

Handset brand Honor rolled-out its Honor 90 smartphone in Europe, expanding availability of the device after launching in China in May.

The company held a global launch event in Paris, touting the device’s upgraded camera systems and photographic features to attract content creators.

As part of the global launch, it also rolled out its latest tablet, the Honor Pad X9.

Notably, there was no mention of the Honor 90 Pro, which launched in May alongside the Honor 90, suggesting it may be exclusive to the Chinese market.

Among the stand-out specs, Honor 90 has a 6.7-inch curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, along with so-called eye-protection dimming technology designed to reduce the risks of screen brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and runs on Android 13.

The device is now available in a number of European markets, including the UK, with a starting price of £449.99.

Honor Pad X9, will be available on Honor’s website on 10 July and from selected UK retailers on 19 July for £179.99.

Asia

