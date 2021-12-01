Honor shoots for video supremacy with latest handsets

Honor launched its latest mid- to high-tier smartphones in its home market of China, the Honor 60 series, again centering its promotion on the video shooting capabilities of its range.

The devices use several features designed for video content creators including gesture controls covering shot changes and filming functions, a feature targeting solo users.

A 100MP main camera is included in all devices in the series. The higher-spec Pro version includes a 50MP ultra wide-angle lens which the device maker claims offers a “more mature shooting experience” when combined with its other hardware and software features.

The higher-end version also comes with a 50MP front camera rather than 32MP on the standard.

Honor 60 devices all offer a 5G connectivity option, 4800mAh battery, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, and run the device-maker’s Android-based Magic UI 5.0 operating system.

The other major differences between the standard and premium models are the larger OLED screen on the Honor 60 Pro, at 6.78-inches rather than 6.67-inch, and a slightly upgraded Plus version of the Qualcomm chipset.

During the Chinese-language online launch, Honor CEO Zhao Ming (pictured) noted the innovations were part of its attempt to establish the brand in the mid- to high-end mobile phone market.

The standard Honor 60 comes with three memory options priced at between CNY2,699 ($423) and CNY3,299. Honor 60 Pro costs between CNY3,699 and CNY3,999. They are due to launch on 10 December.

Its devices are the latest launched by the brand since its split from former parent Huawei in 2020, which was feeling the pinch of US sanctions.

In October, Honor widened availability of its previous major launch, the Honor 50 series, to a range of global markets, with the devices also marketed on camera and video shooting capabilities.