Honor on brink of India reboot

Huawei’s former smartphone sub-brand Honor confirmed an official return to the Indian market three years after withdrawing, with the head of its new local unit using social media to state sales are due to begin soon.

Reports of an official Honor India restart have ramped in recent days, prompted by a series of teaser messages across various social media.

The reported head of the rebooted business, Madhav Sheth, appeared to confirm the move, with a series of posts explaining Honor smartphones “will be launched soon in India”.

GSM Arena reported Honor will continue to rely on the Indian unit of distributor PSAV Global Tech to get products into retail outlets, an arrangement it noted has ensured the brand’s devices remained available after its official exit in 2020.

The news outlet suggested the recently launched Honor 90 series will spearhead its official return to India, with other reports indicating a mid-September launch.

Various outlets noted Sheth has been leading rival Chinese smartphone brand Realme’s efforts in India, but his posts on Honor’s return suggest he has jumped ship.

Newsroom Odisha reported Indian distributors told it several Realme India executives have followed Sheth to his new company.