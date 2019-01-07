Honor 10 Lite rollout gathers pace - Mobile World Live

Honor announced availability of its Honor 10 Lite smartphone in the UK market, as the affordable device is launched in more global markets.

In addition to other parts of Europe, the device is expected to launch in India imminently. It is already available in some markets across the Middle East and Asia, and obviously China was the first launch of the device from the Huawei subsidiary.

Priced at £199 in the UK, Honor UK marketing manager Ali Qureshi said: “in terms of targeting, it’s all about the look and feel of the device”. Honor 10 Lite has a “shimmering colour gradient back”, with three colours available: sky blue, sapphire blue and midnight black.

It features a 6.2-inch full HD display, with its small “teardrop” notch meaning the screen-to-body ratio is over 90 per cent. “It’s all about minimising the effect it has on the screen real estate,” Qureshi noted.

On the rear are 13MP+2MP cameras, with ƒ/1.8 and ƒ/2.4 apertures. It includes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image stabilisation, portrait mode, translation and identity. Up front is a 24MP camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture and AI recognition of eight scenarios. It includes 3D portrait lighting with multiple options.

Honor 10 Lite offers somewhat old-school features. It includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, which Qureshi said fits with the desire to offer devices consumers can use without having to buy new accessories. It also offers micro USB charging, rather than the increasingly common USB-C.

The device is powered by an octacore Huawei Kirin 710 processor, which is said to offer 130 per cent improvement in GPU performance and a 75 per cent CPU boost: “Even though you are buying a device at a lower-tier price point, you don’t have to compromise on performance,” Qureshi said.

Several configurations are available, with 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. The UK version has the 3GB/64GB combination at launch.