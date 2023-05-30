HMD Global reboots Nokia 2660 clamshell

HMD Global moved to fill what it claimed is growing demand from younger users for feature phones, launching an updated version of the Nokia 2660, a clamshell model first launched in 2007.

Lars Silberbauer, HMD Global CMO, told Mobile World Live the device aims to tap a growing desire among consumers to break free from smartphones, with the target audience apparently increasingly concerned with limiting screen time.

HMD Global cited a study involving 2,000 people in the UK as highlighting a movement among younger consumers to restrict screen time to boost their mental wellbeing.

Silberbauer said consumers are “taking a critical stance” on the matter.

The rebooted Nokia 2660 features an FM Radio, MP3 player and a suite of games including the iconic Snake.

It comes with a 2.8-inch main and 1.77-inch external display, 0.3-megapixel main camera and a removable 1450mAh battery. It has 128MB of storage with room for up to 32GB of external memory, and is compatible with 2G, 3G and 4G networks.

The device is available today (31 May) in pink across selected markets for £64.99, with a green-colour option to be launched “soon”.