Home_Devices

HMD Global plans own brand phones

12 SEP 2023
HMD Global CEO Jean-Francois Baril holds a phone while standing in front of a stand at a conference.

HMD Global co-founder, CEO and chair Jean-Francois Baril (pictured) announced plans to offer own-brand devices along with fresh partnerships, following years of being the licensee of Nokia-branded products.

In a social media post, Baril claimed HMD Global is the fastest-growing 5G smartphone manufacturer and a leader in sustainability with its repairable devices.

“Now we are ready for the next step of our journey, to enter the market independently as a force to create a new world for telecommunications focused on consumer needs,” he posted on X.

IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo predicted challenges around the introduction of a new brand, noting on X it will be “exciting” for the company, particularly if it continues to employ the Nokia brand.

HMD Global secured a ten-year licence to the iconic mobile phone brand in 2016 and has since launched a range of new smartphones and rebooted feature phones designed to cash in on the Nokia brand’s cachet.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

