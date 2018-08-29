English
Home

Google unveils more Wear OS updates

29 AUG 2018

Google unveiled updates to its Wear OS wearables platform, stating it is providing faster access to information and notifications, more proactive help from Google Assistant and improved health coaching.

Wear OS will gain a new notification screen intended to make it easier to browse, dismiss or take action. Swiping up shows all content at once; smart replies are available from within the stream; and swiping down provides access to features and shortcuts including Google Pay or Find my Phone.

The update is also said to offer proactive and personalised help from Google Assistant. For example, swiping right enables users to see content such as flight status or hotel reservations; tapping on smart suggestions provides information including weather information or restaurant reviews.

Over time, Google Assistant will also suggest features device owners have not used and “will become more helpful over time as it gets to know you and as we add new features”.

Google recently announced updates to Google Fit to track new goals (Heart Points and Move Minutes) which it said have been designed based on recommendations shown to deliver benefits. Wear OS now features an option to easily monitor progress toward these targets.

The company said it will rollout new features “over the next month”, although some elements will differ based on phone OS, watch or country.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve Costello

