 Google takes wraps off first foldable
Home

Google takes wraps off first foldable

11 MAY 2023

Google made its foray into the foldable smartphone market with the official unveiling of the widely-anticipated Pixel Fold, which boasts multiple screens and advance photographic systems the company claimed are firsts for the form-factor.

The company unveiled Pixel Fold at its I/O developers conference alongside the latest model in its A-Series, the 7a, and a tablet.

Google’s foldable features a 5.8-inch exterior display, with the unfolded OLED measuring 7.6-inches and offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

The company highlighted a split screen option enabling multiple apps to run at the same time, along with a so-called “tabletop” mode said to eliminate the need for a tripod.

A future split screen development planned for the release of Android 14 is a feature providing live translation using the internal and external screens. The model currently runs Android 13.

The smartphone features a 48-megapixel main and five-times optical zoom cameras with different viewing modes.

It runs Google’s Tensor G2 chip, with an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Shipments of the device are scheduled to commence next month, with Google opening the ordering process in the UK, US, and Germany and Japan at a price of $1,799.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

