Google deal boosts HTC Q1 numbers

HTC reported a Q1 2018 profit following the sale of assets to Google, although the rest of its numbers remained poor.

Profit for the quarter of TWD21.1 billion ($707.7 million) compared with a prior year loss of TWD2 billion, although on an operating level, a loss of TWD5.2 billion was increased from TWD2.4 billion. Revenue fell to TWD8.8 billion from TWD14.5 billion.

The company’s cash pile increased to TWD45.8 billion from TWD18.4 billion during the quarter.

So far, Q2 is also off to a poor start for the company. Sales of TWD2.1 billion was more than halved from TWD4.7 billion in the year-ago period.

Of course, HTC has yet to unveil its flagship device for 2018, unlike many of its key rivals. The company is teasing for a launch on 23 May, promising a smartphone that is “more than the sum of its specs”.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-powered device is expected to include four cameras – two front and two rear facing.