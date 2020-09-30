Google brings 5G Pixels into focus - Mobile World Live

Google fleshed out the details of its first 5G Pixel smartphones, after a limited unveiling early last month.

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 both feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor; a dual rear camera system with 12MP main and 16MP ultra-wide lenses; 128GB of storage; and a Titan M security chip.

Pixel 4a 5G offers a 6.2-inch full HD+ OLED display, 6GB of memory, 3885mAh battery and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The higher-tier Pixel 5 comes with a 6-inch full HD+ OLED display, 4080mAh battery, 8GB memory, IP68 water resistance rating and wireless charging. It omits the headphone jack, relying on a USB-C connector.

Google highlighted upgrades to the smartphones’ low-light photo and video stabilisation software, and a fresh tool allowing users to share their screen while on a video call. A battery saving function is said to offer 48 hours of use on a single charge.

US buyers are being offered a preview of a call handling function employing Google Assistant.

The Pixel 4a 5G is priced $499. It goes on sale in Japan from 15 October, with availability in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Republic of Ireland, Taiwan, the UK, and US due in November.

Pixel 5 is priced $699 and will go on sale in all nine countries on 15 October.