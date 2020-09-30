 Google brings 5G Pixels into focus - Mobile World Live
Home

Google brings 5G Pixels into focus

30 SEP 2020

Google fleshed out the details of its first 5G Pixel smartphones, after a limited unveiling early last month.

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 both feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor; a dual rear camera system with 12MP main and 16MP ultra-wide lenses; 128GB of storage; and a Titan M security chip.

Pixel 4a 5G offers a 6.2-inch full HD+ OLED display, 6GB of memory, 3885mAh battery and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The higher-tier Pixel 5 comes with a 6-inch full HD+ OLED display, 4080mAh battery, 8GB memory, IP68 water resistance rating and wireless charging. It omits the headphone jack, relying on a USB-C connector.

Google highlighted upgrades to the smartphones’ low-light photo and video stabilisation software, and a fresh tool allowing users to share their screen while on a video call. A battery saving function is said to offer 48 hours of use on a single charge.

US buyers are being offered a preview of a call handling function employing Google Assistant.

The Pixel 4a 5G is priced $499. It goes on sale in Japan from 15 October, with availability in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Republic of Ireland, Taiwan, the UK, and US due in November.

Pixel 5 is priced $699 and will go on sale in all nine countries on 15 October.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

