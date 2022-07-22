 Foldable rivals set August dates to unveil new models - Mobile World Live
Home

Foldable rivals set August dates to unveil new models

22 JUL 2022

Lenovo-owned Motorola and Samsung Electronics hyped forthcoming handset reveal events, with both heavily hinting their respective product updates would include the latest generation of foldable smartphones.

Earlier this week, Samsung’s president of MX Business TM Roh released the latest in a series of blogs extolling the virtues of the foldable form-factor, where he also confirmed the widely-speculated date of 10 August for its latest event.

Roh reiterated a belief in the potential of the form-factor and noted the company would showcase “the potential of our new Samsung Galaxy foldables as the ultimate tool for both productivity and self-expression”.

Its latest two models, the Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3, were released almost a year ago and marked the third generation of its original foldable smartphone and the second version of the smaller flip device.

Rival Motorola entered the foldable smartphone arena in 2019 with the rebooted Razr design and subsequently produced a 5G version in 2020.

In a Weibo post earlier today (22 July) the Motorola device brand account revealed there would be a product launch held on 2 August where it would unveil two flagships, adding the hashtags for Moto X30 Pro and Moto Razr 2022.

The post follows the release of a promotional video featuring silhouettes of a new foldable device on the account earlier this month.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

