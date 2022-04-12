 Fitbit to boost heart rhythm assessment on devices - Mobile World Live
Home

Fitbit to boost heart rhythm assessment on devices

12 APR 2022

Wearables company Fitbit received the nod from US authorities for a system identifying a specific form of irregular heart rhythm, with the Google-owned business set to add a related notification feature in the country later this year.

Fitbit noted in a statement its photoplethysmography (PPG) algorithm to identify atrial fibrillation (AFib) had been cleared for use by the US Food and Drug Administration. This opens the way for the company to use it to inform users if its devices detect the heart rhythm irregularity.

The wearables maker noted AFib impacted almost 33.5 million people globally, with sufferers said to be of greater risk of strokes, but warned the condition can be difficult to detect.

Once its algorithm enters use on selected devices in the US, it will be able to monitor and alert users to any irregularity, with the consumer then able to seek medical advice.

Fitbit currently provides a facility to proactively scan for the condition on its ECG app, whereas using the newly-approved algorithm provides long-term ongoing assessment which it claims can help identify asymptomatic cases.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

