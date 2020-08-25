Fitbit ramps health features in latest smartwatch - Mobile World Live

Fitbit refreshed its wearables range with upgraded versions of its Versa and Inspire devices and a new smartwatch pitched heavily on its health-related features.

The company said Sense is the first smartwatch to offer an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor, which measures electrical changes in the sweat on a user’s skin to track stress levels.

It also features an upgraded heart rate sensor; ECG app; skin temperature sensor; six days battery life; GPS; contactless payment capabilities; built-in speaker and microphone; and compatibility with Amazon and Google voice assistants.

The Versa 3 smartwatch features GPS, Google Assistant compatibility, and a speaker and microphone for on-device calling. Its Inspire 2 tracker offers up to ten days of battery life and new exercise modes.

Fitbit co-founder and CTO Eric Friedman stated wearables may prove useful “in the early detection of infectious diseases”, noting initial results of a recent study showed data collected by its trackers was able to help predict nearly half of Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases a day before users showed symptoms.

Sense is priced $329.95; Versa 3 $229.95; and Inspire 2 $99.95. The company is taking orders for the devices from today (25 August) with global availability set for late September.