 Fitbit ramps health features in latest smartwatch - Mobile World Live
Home

Fitbit ramps health features in latest smartwatch

25 AUG 2020

Fitbit refreshed its wearables range with upgraded versions of its Versa and Inspire devices and a new smartwatch pitched heavily on its health-related features.

The company said Sense is the first smartwatch to offer an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor, which measures electrical changes in the sweat on a user’s skin to track stress levels.

It also features an upgraded heart rate sensor; ECG app; skin temperature sensor; six days battery life; GPS; contactless payment capabilities; built-in speaker and microphone; and compatibility with Amazon and Google voice assistants.

The Versa 3 smartwatch features GPS, Google Assistant compatibility, and a speaker and microphone for on-device calling. Its Inspire 2 tracker offers up to ten days of battery life and new exercise modes.

Fitbit co-founder and CTO Eric Friedman stated wearables may prove useful “in the early detection of infectious diseases”, noting initial results of a recent study showed data collected by its trackers was able to help predict nearly half of Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases a day before users showed symptoms.

Sense is priced $329.95; Versa 3 $229.95; and Inspire 2 $99.95. The company is taking orders for the devices from today (25 August) with global availability set for late September.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

