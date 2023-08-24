 Feature phones mount a comeback in US - Mobile World Live
Home_Devices

Feature phones mount a comeback in US

24 AUG 2023
A white, male hand holds a small phone featuring a a keypad and central joystick

Data from Counterpoint Research showed a resurgence in the US feature phone market after a decade of smartphone dominance, driven by younger buyers opting for minimalist lifestyles and cheaper devices.

The research company noted feature phone comments on TikTok were garnering millions of views, as younger consumers seek to detox from a smartphone-fuelled digital lifestyle

“Given the relatively cheap price point of feature phones ($20 to $50 with a prepaid carrier and $50 to $100 unlocked), more people are trying out these devices and sharing their experiences on social media,” Counterpoint Research stated.

It predicted sales to hit 2.8 million devices this year and remain stable in the near-term.

Counterpoint Research noted wide adoption of smartphones resulted in “significant” shrinkage in the US feature phone market over the past decade.

It added feature phones comprise a little more than 2 per cent of overall handset sales in the country.

The research company ranked TCL as the top seller, followed by HMD Global.

The research company highlighted the potential for eSIM and NFC technologies to “make devices more relevant” for people looking “to simplify their tech gadgets” but remain connected to the digital world.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

