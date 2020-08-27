 Fairphone ups green credentials on latest smartphone - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Fairphone ups green credentials on latest smartphone

27 AUG 2020

Fairphone unveiled its latest ethical smartphone, the Fairphone 3+, offering software and camera improvements on its predecessor alongside a significant increase in the use of post-consumer recycled plastics.

As with its other devices, the company uses a modular design with user upgradeable components, allowing broken or outdated elements to be refreshed without the need to purchase an entirely new handset.

Fairphone 3+ runs Android 10; a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 46-bit octacore processor; and has 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded with a memory card. The display is a 5.65-inch full HD+ affair, with a 48MP rear and 16MP front camera.

The complete device retails at around €470 depending on the market. Devices are set to be available in continental Europe and the UK from 14 September.

For those upgrading from the Fairphone 3, the replacement back camera module costs €60 and the front camera €35, with a €25 discount for customers buying both. Removed items can be returned to the company for recycling and disposal.

Recycled plastics
Fairphone CEO Eva Gouwens noted the new version of the handset contained 40 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics compared with 9 per cent in its previous iteration.

She also pointed to the ability to add the improved camera to its previous model, noting updates in this hardware were a key reason consumers upgrade their handsets.

“The Fairphone 3+ is our next step in addressing the smartphone industry’s constant cycle of make-use-dispose,” Gouwens explained.

“We are showing consumers and the industry that you don’t need to buy a new phone to get an upgrade, or toss a phone away because one part fails. We’re also showing phone manufacturers a different approach to design: you don’t need to create a new model when you can launch new, improved modules.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Fairphone scores major operator deal

Fairphone unveils latest sustainable device

Fairphone silent on future as second model sells out
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association