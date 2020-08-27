Fairphone ups green credentials on latest smartphone - Mobile World Live

Fairphone unveiled its latest ethical smartphone, the Fairphone 3+, offering software and camera improvements on its predecessor alongside a significant increase in the use of post-consumer recycled plastics.

As with its other devices, the company uses a modular design with user upgradeable components, allowing broken or outdated elements to be refreshed without the need to purchase an entirely new handset.

Fairphone 3+ runs Android 10; a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 46-bit octacore processor; and has 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded with a memory card. The display is a 5.65-inch full HD+ affair, with a 48MP rear and 16MP front camera.

The complete device retails at around €470 depending on the market. Devices are set to be available in continental Europe and the UK from 14 September.

For those upgrading from the Fairphone 3, the replacement back camera module costs €60 and the front camera €35, with a €25 discount for customers buying both. Removed items can be returned to the company for recycling and disposal.

Recycled plastics

Fairphone CEO Eva Gouwens noted the new version of the handset contained 40 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics compared with 9 per cent in its previous iteration.

She also pointed to the ability to add the improved camera to its previous model, noting updates in this hardware were a key reason consumers upgrade their handsets.

“The Fairphone 3+ is our next step in addressing the smartphone industry’s constant cycle of make-use-dispose,” Gouwens explained.

“We are showing consumers and the industry that you don’t need to buy a new phone to get an upgrade, or toss a phone away because one part fails. We’re also showing phone manufacturers a different approach to design: you don’t need to create a new model when you can launch new, improved modules.”