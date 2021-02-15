 Facebook rumoured to be preparing smartwatch - Mobile World Live
Home

Facebook rumoured to be preparing smartwatch

15 FEB 2021

Facebook reportedly targeted 2022 for the release of a smartwatch the social media giant already has under development, with the device set to feature various links to its messaging platforms.

Technology publication The Information claimed Facebook was already in the process of creating the wearable, which would be another foray into the hugely competitive consumer device segment following its Oculus range of VR headsets and video chat camera system Portal.

Sources told The Information the smartwatch looks likely to include standard fitness and health tracking applications alongside links to Facebook’s other services. These including allowing messages to be sent and received on WhatsApp and Messenger.

Aside from the reported smartwatch, the company is also working on smart glasses in collaboration with eyewear giant Luxottica. When the pair announced the partnership in 2020, they cited this year as a provisional launch date.

Despite attempts to diversify the business into consumer hardware, 98 per cent of Facebook’s revenue in 2020 came from advertising across its platforms.

Chris Donkin

