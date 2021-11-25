 ETSI specs up mobile device security - Mobile World Live
Home

ETSI specs up mobile device security

25 NOV 2021

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) released a global standard designed to pinpoint key security and privacy risks for mobile device users, and protect their data through an arsenal of features.

In a statement, the standardisation organisation explained the Consumer Mobile Device Protection Profile specification, ETSI TS 103 732, outlines requirements for consumer smartphones and tablets to protect data including photos, location, emails, SMS, calls and passwords.

The standard provides multiple options including encryption, authentication, security management, resistance to physical attacks and trusted communication channels.

ETSI noted the standard is suitable for initiatives including the European Cybersecurity Act, a certification framework for ICT offerings.

“Today our smartphones and tablets are fundamental for citizens and hold a wide range of user data and apps. At the same time, security attacks have increased with malicious applications and network eavesdropping”, ETSI noted.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

