Challenger brand eyes European Oppo-rtunity - Mobile World Live

Oppo set a target of becoming one of the top smartphone brands in Europe, building on a reported 200 per cent growth in shipments to Western Europe in 2020 alongside making moves to strengthen its presence in northern countries.

The manufacturer, which Counterpoint Research ranked fifth for 2020 European shipments, noted it had so far focused its strategy on partnerships with top-tier operators, and prestigious brands and events.

Its sponsorship deals include with Barcelona FC, Lamborghini, and the Roland-Garros and the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournaments.

To achieve further expansion, Oppo indicated it would continue to develop technology targeted at mid-range and flagship models, and look to “strengthen its brand in Northern Europe” in the near future.

Oppo noted it added Portugal, Belgium, the Republic of Ireland and Germany to its list of markets in 2020, taking its Western Europe total to 12 by the end of the year.

It set a target of securing “a leading spot” across the whole continent within the next three years.

Oppo Western Europe president Maggie Xue said: “We’ve set an ambitious goal for the next few years to become one of the top manufacturers in Europe, and we’re convinced we will achieve this.”

In its annual figures Counterpoint Research estimated Oppo’s shipments across Europe at 6.5 million in 2020, up 82 per cent year-on-year. This places the manufacturer behind: Huawei (including the now split-off Honor) on 22.9 million, Xiaomi (26.7 million), Apple (41.3 million), and Samsung (59.8 million).