English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Bullitt engaged for BlackBerry Secure

22 JUN 2018

BlackBerry signed up a new partner for BlackBerry Secure, in the shape of UK rugged device player Bullitt Group, which will integrate the technology into Cat and Land Rover-branded smartphones.

BlackBerry Secure is a “highly secure and comprehensive software platform to connect people, devices, processes and systems”. The Canadian enterprise mobility company stated products using the technology will offer best-in-class security to safeguard end-user privacy and protect enterprises from attackers looking to exploit device vulnerabilities.

There does seem to be something of a fit with Bullit’s customers, which include people working in tough environments along with consumers. Alex Thurber, general manager of Mobility Solutions at BlackBerry, said customers can be offered “rugged products that aren’t just durable on the outside, but also strong on security on the inside”.

The deal expands BlackBerry Secure into the more than 100 markets in which Bullitt Group distributes products, especially across EMEA. It licences brands such as Cat and Land Rover (pictured is the latter’s Explore device) for its products, offering clear potential for BlackBerry.

So far, BlackBerry announced two BlackBerry Secure partners: Punkt Tronics, a Swiss consumer electronics company offering products focused on “basic functionality while catering to a design-centric aesthetic”; and Yangzhou New Telecom Science and Technology (NTD), a Chinese company which was set to offer a device in partnership with enterprise tech company Equiis Technologies “early in 2018”.

BlackBerry also has deeper licensing deals with BB Merah Putih, Optiemus Infracom and TCL, which are able to offer fully BlackBerry-branded smartphones.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

US Supreme Court upholds mobile location privacy

MEF chief details operator data opportunity

Real-time data thwarts signalling attacks
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association