AT&T confirms Galaxy S8 Active launch

AT&T announced availability of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active smartphone, the latest in a line of rugged devices which have shared their names with the South Korean vendor’s flagships.

Unsurprisingly, there are some significant design changes, not least a move away from the edge-to-edge Infinity Display used in Galaxy S8. The new smartphone has a 5.8-inch flat screen with 2560×1440 pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass 5.

The device is “designed around a metal frame with an improved, rugged structure”, a statement revealed, and it passed military specification (MIL-STD-810G) testing. The back is textured “for a secure grip”.

AT&T said the device: “delivers advanced entertainment features that everyone can enjoy, including hard-working parents, corporate athletes and outdoor enthusiasts”. It also features Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant.

Galaxy S8 Active features a 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, with 4GB of RAM – the same as the mainstream Galaxy S8.

The smartphone runs on a 4000mAh battery, and is described as “exclusively available from AT&T”.